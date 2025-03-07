Who Are The Groups Attacking Us? Who Are They? 10 Conspiracy Fact Videos Report UPDATED!! - I do get asked plenty about the groups attacking us, so I originally compiled 10 videos describing who "they" are. I've added 6 new videos to the original ten and they're all really good. Click here to dive in.

Americans Not Noticing The Erosion of Their Most Basic Rights and Freedoms - in this brand-new article I review the very clever mind control tactics, which the controllers are using, to make Americans cheerlead the loss of their most basic rights and freedoms. Click here to read this brand-new article.

This Is How You Make Sure Your Computer Isn't Spying on You - check the free replay of Wednesday's presentation. All at no charge. Find out how to make sure your computer isn't spying on you. Click here for this very valuable and free talk.

RFK Jr Admits He Wouldn't Give The Measles Vaccine (MMR) To His Own Children Today - recently the sacrificial death/injury cult are at it again, with their next wave of vaccine propaganda. This time Texas was the target epicenter for the "you need to poison your children immediately to make them healthy" mind control. RFK Jr has admitted publicly that he wouldn't use the MMR on his own children today, if given the choice. He didn't mention that in the news, during the recent propaganda push in Texas. The entire documentary Vaxxed revolved around the MMR destroying the brains and nervous systems of black children more than white children, who also received brain damage from the MMR. But that wasn't mentioned either. Click here for a new article on this exact issue.