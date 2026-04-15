Why Does Hollywood Only Have Two Roles for Men Now, Either A Weak Infantilized Beta Male or a Hyper Aggressive Psychopath? And How Does This Effect the Female? Is The Primary Target of this Very Obvious Agenda Actually the Female? - click here to learn how inverted male role modelling in Hollywood film is changing both men and women, in very negative ways.

After 25 Years I’ve Finally Graduated from Conspiracy University and This Is What I’m Doing Now with My Life - click here to see what my next big steps are in life, after graduating.

18 Steps To Prep for What’s Coming Now, Due to the Fabricated Oil Conflict - click here to watch and listen. Financial expert Peter Leeds explains what steps are best to take, in regards to the fabricated oil crisis.

Are You Sure Your Taxes Are for The Roads, Schools and Hospitals? - if you want to find out what your taxes are really for, click here. The truth is finally coming out.