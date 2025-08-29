Mark Dickinson, a former South Daytona Police Officer, runs the social media platform

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxTapo5OqwxXJ-oOazEWkH7lX_u423b-eY

James Madison Audits3 weeks ago

You’re not gonna believe this…. Tomorrow is a historical day we get to see deep inside a police department. Exclusive never before interview with the top brass.