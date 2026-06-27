THE OATH TO 'DO NO HARM'MEDICAL INDUSTRY IN AMERICA?WTF BOTHER...STAY OUT OF HOSPITALS...THEY CAN KILL YOU...STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJun 27, 2026826Share826Share
It is typical jewspeak, it really just means "do no harm to jews". Harold Wallace Rosenthal, the American jewish senatorial aide stated back in 1976, that at that time, 11 out of every 12 newly qualifying doctors in America were jews.
There is a reason for that, that is a hostile alien foreign power military occupation army infiltrating and taking up position with fully lethal intent in a Christian nation preparing to carry out a concerted mass attack upon the unwitting and trusting Gentile Christian occupants there.
A jewish 'scripture' states that a jew cannot heal a Gentile, and another jewish scripture states that a jew must not save the life of a Gentile.
The Talmud itself states that all Christians by name are to be killed.
The Torah states that all idolaters are to be killed, and any jew will tell you a Christian is considered to be an idolater, and you can see Christians being spat on, physically struck, cursed and even shot dead in Israel and Gaza and Lebanon for example. The jewish rule is that such actions can be performed wherever jews have sufficient political power, in other words, enough power to do it and get away with it. Like the 66 million dead Christians in the jewish-hijacked Russia under the jews Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin, who the fake 'wise' and the sayanim will protest were not all jews they will say, but they were all jews carrying out jew business.
So why would even a single jew take up the profession of doctor in any Christian nation except to murder Christians while appearing outwardly to be a 'good jew' doing precisely the opposite? I show photographs on my Substack of Stalin dressed in full jewish religious attire in the style of the Asian bukharian jews, accompanied by other senior bolsheviks who themselves were known at the time to be openly jewish, dressed in just the same jewish style.
And of course, the fully complete version of the Torah that ONLY jews get to know all the real contents of, that is used by all the jews of all types all around the entire world, says that of all the goyim in the world, there are to be "no survivors", as quoted by the prominent Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi verbatim.
The Zohar states that the lord in his wrath will exterminate all Gentiles in the world and send them to hell, and the Talmud is no different in its instructions about what is to happen to all of the goyim in the whole world.
Centuries ago, in cities like Vienna and Dresden, jews were tried in courts and convicted of posing as doctors in order to murder Christians on the orders of their rabbis, who had instructed them to take up positions as doctors in Christian nations (jewish law states that all Gentile people living in Christian Gentile nations, as 'Second Rome Christian Edomite Amalek', are to be killed) and then murder one in ten of their Christian patients at a time so as to avoid detection while appearing of course to be 'good jews' to most of their Christian patients who would continue to vouch for them.
And here we are still, exactly the same situation is occurring still today, but people in general are now far too frightened to take a jew to court and call them a jew and accuse them of doing jewish stuff like murdering Christians, WHICH THE JEWISH SCRIPTURES SPECIFICALLY INSTRUCT THE JEWS TO DO.
And most Gentile people cannot even be bothered to save their own lives and those of their children even by booting the jews out and banning the jews from having citizenship in Gentile nations, the very most they can do it seems for the most part is just to criticize 'zionists' who they will also be very keen to protest are of course not real jews themselves of course, as they 'know' that real jews are good. Remaining stupid like that encourages the jews to finish off killing all of Gentile mankind all over the entire world. There are no good jews, there are no innocent jews.
What the Hippocratic Oath has devolved into: First do no harm to my mortgage, career, license & registration, salary, holidays, private schooling for my kids, my reputation, and my yacht.