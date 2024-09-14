https://www.bitchute.com/video/R4xqxlfmX8eP/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Who We Are— HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) stands for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and opportunity.

We Welcome the Stranger — You shall love the stranger for you were strangers…We are told 36 times in the Torah to love those who are strangers. For HIAS, (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) welcome begins at our door and extends through our work with refugees, partners, and allies around the globe, to bring them to YOUR DOORS. The stranger who resides among you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love the stranger as yourself.

Our Mission—Drawing on our Jewish values and history, and working with host communities, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) provides vital services to refugees, asylum seekers, and other forcibly displaced and stateless persons around the world and advocates for their fundamental rights so they can rebuild their lives.

Our History — More than one hundred years ago, the Jewish community founded HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) in New York City, the immigrant gateway to America.

Supporting Jews fleeing persecution and poverty in Eastern Europe, our founders were guided by the traditions, texts, and history of the Jewish people – a history of oppression, displacement, and diaspora.

HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) has since helped generations of Jews facing violence and remains committed to helping Jewish refugees anywhere in the world.

Today, our clients come from diverse faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds, as do our staff members. We bring our experience, history, and values to our work across five continents, ensuring that refugees today receive the vital services and opportunities they need to thrive.

How We Operate — HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) is a learning community, committed to diversity and inclusion. We do our work with integrity, accountability, transparency, and a commitment to the highest ethical standards.

We Pursue Justice — “Justice, justice shall you pursue.” (Deuteronomy 16:20). At HIAS, we seek justice every day. Justice demands that we act for fairness and equity for all. We Adapt and Thrive, Continuously Demonstrating our Resilience.

A righteous person falls down seven times and gets up. We are inspired every day by the resilience of refugees, asylum seekers, and displaced people worldwide. HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) has adapted and grown stronger as we have overcome many formidable challenges throughout our history.

Our History — From Storefront Charities to Global Advocate, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) is the world’s oldest refugee agency. Though the organization was formally incorporated as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society in 1903, that founding moment represented a continuation of several predecessor organizations that had worked through the 1880s and 1890s to assist Jews fleeing pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe. While those arriving in the United States at that time were refugees, the world did not yet have a legal concept for people who needed safe refuge outside their homelands.

Originally set up by Jews to help fellow Jews for reasons of religious imperative and communal solidarity, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) in the 2020s is a multi-continent, multi-pronged humanitarian aid and advocacy organization with thousands of employees dedicated to helping forcibly displaced people around the world in keeping with the organization’s Jewish ethical roots.

In 1902, community members gathered in a shop on the Lower East Side and started a group that would come to be known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

They established a shelter with dormitory space, a soup kitchen and clothing for any needy Jew. Organizers set up a bureau on Ellis Island in 1904 to assist new arrivals, providing translation services, guiding immigrants through medical screenings, arguing before the Boards of Special Inquiry to prevent deportations, and obtaining bonds to guarantee employable status.

The organization also found relatives for immigrants who were detained because they had neither money nor friends to claim them. The group became famous worldwide – and in many languages – as HIAS, (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) the abbreviation that was its first telegraphic address.

The outbreak of World War I brought the largest influx of Jews from Eastern Europe yet: more than 138,000 arrived in the United States in 1914 alone.

Shortly after the war, though, nativist politicians enacted restrictions limiting the number of immigrants to no more than 2 percent of the total of each nationality residing in the U.S. in 1890, severely limiting the entry of Jews from Eastern Europe.

Because of the Emergency Quota Act of 1921 and the subsequent National Origins Act of 1924, few refugees were resettled in the United States from that time through World War II, but HIAS, (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) was able to work through its European arm, known as HICEM(, to help 250,000 men, women, and children to escape Nazi persecution, and provided refugee services to those who were saved.

After the war, HIAS, (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) was instrumental in evacuating the Displaced Persons camps in Europe and aiding in the resettlement of some 150,000 people to 330 communities in the U.S., as well as Canada, Australia, and South America, and, eventually, to Israel following its founding in 1948.

After World War II, The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1951 Refugee Convention became the basis for international refugee law, providing the foundation for HIAS’ (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) future work to assist refugees no matter where they were.

On August 24, 1954, seeking to avoid duplication within the Jewish community’s efforts for displaced persons, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) the United Service for New Americans (USNA), and the overseas migration service of the American Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) merged to form the “United HIAS Service,” the name under which the agency would operate until it reverted back to “HIAS” (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) in 1975.

In 1965, thanks to the strong advocacy of HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) and others, U.S. lawmakers replaced the National Origins Act with new legislation, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, ending decades of discriminatory nationality quotas.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, HIAS assisted Jews fleeing such countries as Hungary, Egypt, Cuba, Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Czechoslovakia and Poland. In 1975, following the fall of Saigon, the State Department requested HIAS’ (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) assistance with the resettlement of Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Laotian refugees in the U.S. In 1977, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) helped evacuate the Jews of Ethiopia, which culminated in several dramatic airlifts to Israel. Two years later, the overthrow of the Shah of Iran precipitated a slow but steady emigration of Jews escaping an increasingly oppressive theocracy, and HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) facilitated the resettlement of thousands of Persian Jews with close family in the U.S.

While the Refugee Convention dated back to 1951, the United States only became a signatory in 1968. Indeed, it was only after President Jimmy Carter signed the Refugee Act of 1980 that the right to asylum became codified in U.S. law. The act also established a process of resettling refugees to the U.S. where the government worked in partnership with private resettlement agencies, including HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) .

The Jews of the former Soviet Union found their way to freedom with the help of HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) in two modern waves, with over 400,000 migrating with HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) assistance through Vienna and Rome to the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and elsewhere. The first wave peaked in 1979, coming to an abrupt halt a year later when the USSR once again closed its doors. The second wave, which began in the late ’80s, continued until emigration restrictions were finally lifted by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Continuing from its work in the 1990s, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) expanded its resettlement work to include assistance to non-Jewish refugees from the former Yugoslavia, East Africa, southeast Asia and the Middle East.

HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) also began working in countries refugees were fleeing to, helping identify those in immediate danger and bringing them to safety. In 2002, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) established operations in Kenya to provide protection to refugees from numerous African countries plagued by conflict, helping to resettle the most vulnerable and providing mental health and social services. The HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) Refugee Trust of Kenya was the first HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) program in decades to focus exclusively on assisting non-Jewish refugees.

The following year, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) entered into its first partnership in decades with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, to assist asylum seekers from Ukraine. Over the next two decades, partnering with the UN Refugee Agency to help refugees regardless of religion or ethnicity became the HIAS’ (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) way of working; assisting refugees not because they are Jewish, but because HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) is Jewish.

In 2003, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) expanded into the Latin American and Caribbean region with the opening of its office in Ecuador, which was part of the response to the refugee crisis caused by the conflict in Colombia. Since then, HIAS’(Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) presence in the region has grown to include 11 country offices — reaching from Mexico and Central America to South America and the Caribbean. Today, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) is one of the leading agencies working to protect displaced people across the Latin American and Caribbean region.

With the Fall of Kabul in August of 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) rose to two enormous challenges, mobilizing its national and international networks to resettle Afghans and provide humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine in several neighboring countries as well as internally displaced persons inside Ukraine. HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) also launched a new initiative, Welcome Circles, working with local communities across the U.S. and Europe to resettle Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, to complement the HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) network, consisting of Jewish family service and other local partners.