For a Better Understanding of the egregious Unconstitutional / Unlawful Treason that has been perpetrated on the American People, committed by ALL Elected Officials belonging to the three branches of government of The United States of America.

The Organic Constitution “for the” Republic of the United States of America —1787 Government Created and Instituted “Of, By and For “We the People” of the United States of America, in Order to form a More Perfect Union, Establish Justice, Insure Domestic Tranquility, Provide for the Common Defence, Promote the General Welfare, and Secure the “Blessings of Liberty” to Ourselves and our Posterity, do Ordain and Establish this Constitution “for the” United States of America.

The Three Branches of The “Organic Federal Government” Created and Instituted by “We The People” with the chief intention of Retaining all Laws and Principles belonging to the Organic Constitution “for the” Republic of the United States of America —circa 1787, as a “Contract” drafted by the Convention to create a federal government with enough power to act on a national level, but without so much power, that fundamental rights would be at risk. Therefore; The powers not delegated to the United States of America by the “organic” Constitution — circa 1787, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

ARTICLE. I. SECTION 1. All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States of America, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives.

This text of the Constitution follows the engrossed copy signed by Gen. George Washington and the deputies from 12 States.___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Our Founding “Contractual” Documents and the Laws and Principles belonging to them are represented in the Organic Constitution “for the” Republic of the United States of America —circa 1787. The “Bill of Rights” was added as an Amendment to the organic Constitution, because the Constitution lacked limits on government power. The Bill of Rights Ensures that the power remains with state and local governments. It Enumerates the first ten amendments listed, as a solution to limit government power and overreach, and to protect individual liberties through the organic Constitution. On December 15, 1791 a list of ten amendments was added to the organic band ratified.

Ratified December 15, 1791

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ NOW —-The TREASON:

The Organic Constitution “for the” Republic of the United States of America —1787 (Law of the Land) Stands “Suspended and Inactive”. The Original Organic Contracts have been systematically eradicated through the years leading up to today, with the TREASON and great Malfeasance committed by our elected representatives who were blindly Trusted into Positions of High Power within our organic government construct, by We the People ie; Lawful Inhabitants of the Organic Republic of the United States of America —1787. Because of this “allowed” TREASON, today we hold standing as a Nation that has been Conquered through the Laws of Conquest, by a Perverse and Monolithic “Private for Profit” “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Corporation known as The Federal Reserve.

On December 23, 1913, the Federal Reserve unlawfully/unconstitutionally supplanted and rooted itself, into the mechanics and workings of the organic government of the United States of America, and began slowly and systematically coveting its powers, by purporting to be a construct of the federal government of the United States of America, deceitfully contracting the unbeknownst American People into their “Private for Profit” “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Corporation.

This was made possible through the TREASON committed against the American People, by our elected members of Congress, who ushered in this construct Repugnant to our Organic Constitution. Today, America holds the standing in the eyes of the Entire World as

“THE CORPORATION OF UNITED STATES.” or better known Worldwide as (USA INC.) ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

“We the People” formerly known as sovereign Inhabitants of The Organic Republic of the United States of America —Founded in 1787—today hold Standing as “We the Slaves” of the “Private for Profit” “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Corporation known as The Federal Reserve.

The information provided above should allow for ALL Americans to walk away with a complete understanding of the “Hows” and“WHYs” specifics, regarding the “Jewish” Corporation known as HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), and its ability to be able to randomly exist on American Soil —

This Subject will be Continued in Part II of The Number One Organization Who Funds Refugees in America … The Hebrew Immigration Society (HIAS)