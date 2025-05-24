Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Verma et al.: "Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination"; report two cases of histologically confirmed myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination. These 2 cases were key to us in 2021;

Paging FDA’s Makary, Prasad, NIH’s Bhattacharya, it is time, you have found your offices and settled in, time to stop navel gazing and do the right thing, stop the obfuscating, the bullshitting with tautology, and pull the mRNA vaccines from the US population. The data is clear, we need no new studies. No time. Time to serve Trump better, you are subver…