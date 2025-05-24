THE NEXT PLANDEMIC WILL BE SHOVED UP ALL OF THEIR ASSES...
WE SHOULD GATHER IN GROUPS AND HOLD THEM DOWN AND MASS INJECT THEM ALL!
The Vigilant Fox
The Next Pandemic Is Already Funded: Here’s Who’s Behind It
The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here…
13 hours ago · 217 likes · 32 comments
Dee’s Substack
Three Strikes You're Out!
Here is a case study from this week. It appears there is the possibility of a positive correlation between the number of shots and severity of outcome. This also suggests the damage continues over several years…
2 hours ago · 16 likes · 5 comments · Dee Dee
BILLY'S LAW! Governments Are Changing Their Laws to CRIMINALIZE ANTI-VAXXERS With JAIL TIME!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Verma et al.: "Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination"; report two cases of histologically confirmed myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination. These 2 cases were key to us in 2021;
Paging FDA’s Makary, Prasad, NIH’s Bhattacharya, it is time, you have found your offices and settled in, time to stop navel gazing and do the right thing, stop the obfuscating, the bullshitting with tautology, and pull the mRNA vaccines from the US population. The data is clear, we need no new studies. No time. Time to serve Trump better, you are subver…
12 hours ago · 22 likes · 40 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander
The Defender
Pfizer, Moderna Must Add Stronger Warnings About Possible Heart Damage From COVID Vaccines, FDA Says
by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D…
15 hours ago · 32 likes · 10 comments · The Defender
GOVERNMENT COVER-UPS EXPOSED: VACCINE RISKS, PESTICIDES, DIPLOMATIC ASSASSINATIONS & BIDEN SCANDALS
Sixty-nine Infants DIED After Receiving the Infanrix Vaccine
Things Hidden in Complexity
SARS-CoV-2 compromising the gut barrier
This article cuts “closer to home” than others, mostly the first paper, and understanding this context is needed. Long-time readers will be aware that I have suffered from stomach issues for many, many years, but I experienced significant improvement in the last 2 and a half years, so I have a particular interest in gut issues…
3 hours ago · 19 likes · 9 comments · Moriarty
Jenna’s Side
Operation: Pretend It Didn't Happen
In a historic event witnessed by 59 YouTube viewers, a handful of diligent X users, and at least one intern from The National News Desk, Senator Ron Johnson convened a hearing this week of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations—which apparently is a real thing and not a make-believe entity Johnson anointed with a wax seal and an AI-generate…
16 hours ago · 201 likes · 215 comments · Jenna McCarthy