Democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49%.-AMERICA WAS NEVER A DEMOCRACY. IT WAS SET UP AS A REPUBLIC FROM ITS INCEPTION.. After the convention, a woman asks: "Sir, Sir, what have you given us? To which Benjamin Franklin responds: "A republic, if you can keep it". The Founding Fathers held a complex view of democracy, often expressing skepticism about pure, direct democracy while valuing popular sovereignty. They were concerned about the potential for "tyranny of the majority" and instability in a pure democracy, favoring instead a republic with representative government. They believed a republic, where power is derived from the people but exercised through elected representatives, offered a better balance between popular rule and stability.