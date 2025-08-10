Democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51% of the people may take away the rights of the other 49%.-AMERICA WAS NEVER A DEMOCRACY. IT WAS SET UP AS A REPUBLIC FROM ITS INCEPTION.. After the convention, a woman asks: "Sir, Sir, what have you given us? To which Benjamin Franklin responds: "A republic, if you can keep it". The Founding Fathers held a complex view of democracy, often expressing skepticism about pure, direct democracy while valuing popular sovereignty. They were concerned about the potential for "tyranny of the majority" and instability in a pure democracy, favoring instead a republic with representative government. They believed a republic, where power is derived from the people but exercised through elected representatives, offered a better balance between popular rule and stability.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Yes that is WHY WE VOTE FOR TRUMP TO STOP THIS EVIL GABAL, you know the left crazies and their supporters