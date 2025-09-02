The New Era of Lies
'Left' and 'Right' are now being redefined for MAGA 2.0 by the Tech Bros, especially the Musk Twitterati
⚖️ The Day Israel Murdered 34 American Sailors, Injured 171 More, and Got Away With It
Family, I need you to sit with this truth. The same government that drops American bombs on Palestinian children in Gaza today once used those same bombs, those same tactics, against American sailors — and Washington covered it up…
The Tech Bros are back at the heart of Maga 2.0
The New Era
After the lockdowns in March 2020 many of us had something of an epiphany. We realised that our government and establishment ‘leaders’ were liars. And nothing has been the same since. It became very clear to us - largely because the propaganda campaign associated with the COVID scam was so obvious and cack-handed - that the institutions of government an…
