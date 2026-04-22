THE MURDER FOR PROFIT MEDICAL & PHARMAKIA INDUSTRIES...STAY ON THE FILES AMERICAAlicia LutzApr 22, 202611ShareNews from Underground by Mark Crispin MillerIn memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, April 13-20, 2026A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week…Read more4 hours ago · 17 likes · Mark Crispin MillerMeningitis Booster and Lyme DiseaseVICTORY! CHD Helps To Stop EMR Legislation + Home Grown Food-Independence Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha KoeterTrafficking of Children for ResearchLast week a friend from Switzerland sent me an article she read in a magazine. She was quite upset and wondered if I knew about it. I didn’t. But after everything we have learned in the past decade about so-called Philanthropy, can I still be surprised and shocked…Read more9 hours ago · 49 likes · 2 comments · Fall of the Cabal OfficialMy Son Was Killed By The Pfizer Shot #NYMy Husband Died After 2 Pfizer ShotsVaxed/unvaxed in Gamache Family #CYInfant Vaccines Injured My Boy #CT11Share