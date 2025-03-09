The Mind is the Prison- ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! YOU’RE ALL BUSTED!
The Alchemist's Dream... Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)..
The Alchemist's Dream
The Mind is the Prison
It’s fascinating—and honestly, frustrating—that our thoughts shape our reality. Something so simple should be easy. Just think positive, expect good things, and they’ll come. Yet, for most people, maintaining a truly positive mindset is one of the hardest things to do…
Read more
10 days ago · 7 likes · The Alchemist's Dream
General Flynn's Substack - Official
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
As a former Democrat, here’s my message to the Democrat party…
Read more
9 days ago · 450 likes · 6 comments · Michael T. Flynn LTG USA (RET)
Letters from an American
March 7, 2025
Listen now
8 days ago · 92 likes · 1 comment · Heather Cox Richardson
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
Trump Sells $10 Billion in Weapons to Israel
by Ken Klippenstein…
Read more
9 days ago · 6 likes · 4 comments · Etienne de la Boetie2
The WinePress News
Hypocritical Trump Delays Tariffs On Mexico And Canada AGAIN Until April, But Keeps Them On China
After another day of the stock market not performing all that great, the Trump White House revealed today they are rescinding some of their tariffs on Mexico and Canada once again until April…
Read more
10 days ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · The WinePress
Council Estate Media
Trump is no free speech warrior, he is just as guilty of censorship as Biden
The Trump administration is making it easier for payment apps like PayPal to ban users for any reason, including expressing opinions they disapprove of. This means we could be entering a world where you are not allowed to earn money unless your opinions meet the approval of corporations. This would be the ultimate way to shield our dying systems of capi…
Read more
9 days ago · 150 likes · 20 comments · Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media