THE MIND IS IN A STATE OF SHOCK...IS IT NOT? GET ME OFF THIS MFING SATANIC DRIVEN PLANET!
Dissent in Bloom
The Trump Admin is Planning an American Takeover of Venezuela
It’s been a few months since Trump stood on that stage and promised to “retake the Panama Canal” from China. At the time, it sounded absurd. It still does. The U.S. handed control of the canal back to Panama in 1999…
Read more
3 days ago · 480 likes · 77 comments · Dissent in Bloom 🌼
Our Greater Destiny Blog
How and why the transgender movement so swiftly achieved cultural dominance
Disclaimer…
Read more
a day ago · 6 likes · Doreen
Helena’s Substack
The Deep State Ruling Washington DC, via President Trump
The corrupted, heavily edited Epstein Files have been released to the heavily corrupted and edited Congress. Trump has brought out the billionaire Deep State to openly run America further identifying that Congress is obsolete. Their purpose is simply a pretense. And the billionaire elite power suckling is being exponentiated under the guise of MAGA…
Read more
9 hours ago · 9 likes · 4 comments · Helena Glass