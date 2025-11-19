THE MIND & SOUL OF THE ENTIRE HUMAN RACE IS WHAT THESE SATANIST ARE COMING FOR & THEY HAVE THE PATENTS...
WTFU
There are numerous US Patents related to subliminal messaging, focusing on techniques to deliver auditory, visual, or acoustic signals below the threshold of conscious perception to influence behavior, attitudes, moods, or physiological states.
These often target self-improvement (e.g., quitting smoking, weight loss), retail anti-shoplifting, or therapeutic applications. Below is a compiled list of key granted US patents based on searches of patent databases, with brief descriptions of their relevance.
Note that some are foundational to “mind control” or subconscious influence concepts, though efficacy of subliminal techniques remains debated in scientific literature. This list is not exhaustive, as patent searches may miss classified or abandoned applications.
Patent Number Title
US3060795 - Apparatus For Producing Visual Stimulation
US3278676 - Apparatus For Producing Visual and Auditory Stimulation
US4395600 - Auditory Subliminal Message System and Method
US4616261 - Method and Apparatus for Generating Subliminal Visual Messages
US4717343 - Method Of Changing A Person’s Behavior
US4777529 - Auditory Subliminal Programming System
US5017143 - Method and Apparatus for Producing Subliminal Images
US5159703 - Silent Subliminal Presentation System
US5170381 - Method for Mixing Audio Subliminal Recordings
US5245666 - Personal Subliminal Messaging System
US5270800 - Subliminal Message Generator
US6017302 - Subliminal Acoustic Manipulation of Nervous Systems