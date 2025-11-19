There are numerous US Patents related to subliminal messaging, focusing on techniques to deliver auditory, visual, or acoustic signals below the threshold of conscious perception to influence behavior, attitudes, moods, or physiological states.

These often target self-improvement (e.g., quitting smoking, weight loss), retail anti-shoplifting, or therapeutic applications. Below is a compiled list of key granted US patents based on searches of patent databases, with brief descriptions of their relevance.