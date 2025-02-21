The Apotheosis of Midwitocracy—BOOTLICKING Corporate ‘YES’ Men & Women

Rebranders of Orwellian Surveillance as “Public Health,” their creed is simple: Never Ask Why—Only Ask How.

The Creed of Midwitocracy—In the Midwit Utopia, the intellectual landscape flattens into a single grey plain of obedience. Everyone keeps busy—ever so busy—producing compliance documents and reciting mission statements. Bureaucracy becomes a kind of secular liturgy; nothing is questioned, only cataloged. It’s a machine that recycles its own excrement and calls it fertilizer, feeding new generations of HR-approved drones.

Midwitocracy in Action: Enshrining Mediocrity as Policy—The report's exhibits read like sacred scripture to synthetic complexity worshipers.

Midwits thrive here, generating layers of incomprehensible jargon, ensuring no one ever dares ask, “Is this system moral or sane?” Instead, everyone toils to meet next quarter’s compliance targets—an Ouroboros of pointless busy work rebranded as “progress.”

POLICE STATE—A TOTALITARIAN State Controlled By A Political Police Force That Secretly Supervises The Citizens' Activities & Thoughts…In the Midwitocratic Justice System— those who dare to make mean tweets, for example, are quickly arrested by the official Uniformed Psycho Nanny Yesmen and charged with Orwellian Non-crime Hate Incidents; those who persist are exchanged with real criminals at the local prison.

The Perfect Level of Stupidity—In the dystopia of the Midwitocracy, stupidity reigns supreme. Midwit stupidity is the faceless infiltrator of every institution, a silent force that needs no manifestos or conscious intent. It is the perfect accomplice to the New Normal Utopia: indifferent, persistent, and utterly immune to reason. It feels no pangs of conscience. It marches forward with unshakable confidence, fueled by a little knowledge—just enough to enable hubris—and fortified by unthinking certainty.

The perfect Midwit who is presented with contradictions does not investigate but rationalizes. When faced with absurdity, they do not question but adapt. They live in a state of cognitive dissonance, insulated from doubt by a fortress of pre-approved narratives. Their stupidity is not born simply of ignorance but cultivated through relentless exposure to their own propaganda.

The Midwitocratic Five-Year Plan—The study proposes a “Midwitocratic Five-Year Plan” to re-sculpt public education into a compliance factory, enabling an endless supply of obedient Midwits. To further guarantee a steady supply of docile and compliant New Normal Yes Men™, the report proposes that children also learn the following Thought Protocols by age six:

The Compliant Curiosity Limit: Encouraging children to ask mild clarifications only after consulting the official FAQ. The Obedience Gambit: A fun, mandatory group activity where children receive badges for refusing to doubt authority. The Vertical Blink Reflex: Practice staring straight ahead during televised briefings, never sideways at peers who might harbour subversive eyebrows.

Cognitive Terrorism—A theory that uses cognitive dissonance, learning, and other cognitive mechanisms to explain how some people become radicalized and commit violent acts—Cognitive dissonance theory

This theory suggests that people may become terrorists when they repeatedly witness the failure of non-violent means to achieve their goals.

This can lead to cognitive dissonance, which can motivate people to consider violence as an option.

Cognitive Mechanisms of Extremism—Cognitive Mechanisms that may contribute to extremism include:

Learning and inference

Knowledge activation

Selective attention

Inhibition

Radicalization

Radicalization can be a result of a motivational imbalance, where a person's need for significance "crowds out" other needs.

This can lead to aggression as a means to achieve significance.

Evidence suggests that radical attitudes and intentions are strongly correlated with radical behaviors.

Cognitive Distortions