Stay Armed to Prevent War: Appeasing the Military-Industrial Complex

William J. Astore: America is always arming for war, allegedly to prevent war. But arming for war usually leads to yet more war. You don't "invest" in weaponry to keep it on a shelf.

How Nations Are Built on the Backs of Disenfranchised Children

Carter Dillard and Zahara Nabakooza: True justice begins at birth, not in systems that mask inequality with the language of freedom and hide civil erasure behind institutional power.

Who cares about right and wrong when might always makes right? An anecdote: I have a friend who works in the belly of the beast (the DoD). He told me his job makes him think of Winston Smith in George Orwell’s “1984.” The Pentagon under Pete Hegseth has become an exercise in eliminating DEI bad speak and replacing it with double plus good warrior-ethos speak. Lots of time is wasted sending "bad" terms and names down the memory hole.

Even as the DoD’s language is purged of bad speak about DEI, the Pentagon’s embrace of a permanent war economy is tightened. The very idea of a “peace dividend,” floated by Republican President George H.W. Bush in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s collapse, is seemingly ancient history, an idea never to be considered again, not in Trump and Hegseth’s warrior-USA.

Preparing constantly for war is a powerful way to ensure more war. Overspending on esoteric and genocidal weaponry is a powerful way to hollow out one’s country while establishing the conditions for global mass death.

Perhaps our “leaders” need to recall that Orwell’s “1984” was meant to be a warning of what to avoid, not a how-to guide for authoritarian rule and perpetual war.

Too Much Bombing, Not Enough Brains. From the draft to the back door draft. Bill Astor, a career Air Force Officer, historian and author has a conversation with Vietnam Veteran, Dick Price about what the U.S. did and dind't learn. Sadly, “bomb it” is the United States' go-to option, the one that’s always on the table, the one our leaders often reach for first that leads to too much bombing.

After the Vietnam War collapsed, it seemed that the United States had had enough of war and too much bombing.– at least for a moment. There was a pause. But it turns out we learned all the wrong lessons and quickly got back into the too much bombing game. How and why did that happen? The selective service draft played a big role in ending the Vietnam War, and its too much bombing. Instead, we switched to an all-volunteer army, which also had too much bombing. How has that worked out?

Trump and Netanyahu’s Shared, Delusional Fever Dream

James Zogby: It is foolish for Trump and Netanyahu to assume that their projected illusions will be believed in the Arab World. This fantasy only exists in their minds.

