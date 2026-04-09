THE MEDICAL & PHARMAKIA OPERATION...A PATH FOR THE DEVIL...
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES
PANDEMICS AND FORCED STERILIZATIONSRockefellers, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Epstein
The Anatomy of PowerBehind Trump and Vance, Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt unify an agenda. A deep dive into technocracy, Palantir, and how real power is being reconfigured…
THE END OF THE CHARADERobert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS exposes how pharmaceutical companies AbbVie and Endo turned 14,000 American teenagers into lifetime customers worth $605,500…
RFK Jr. and the End of the Sanitary Omertà“Is the ‘Sanitary Omertà’ about to crumble? Marcos Paulo Candeloro analyzes RFK Jr.’s arrival at HHS as the greatest threat to the pact of silence…