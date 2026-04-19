THE MEDICAL & PHARMAKIA INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA THAT KILL...
Maria Gutschi
The Delivery Vehicle IS the Toxicity
I. It’s Time for A Paradigm Shift of the modRNA “vaccines…
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5 days ago · 9 likes · 7 comments · The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom
The Queen of Mandating Vaccines
It is incredibly ironic that President Donald Trump would write that his pick to lead the CDC, Erica Schwartz, will “restore the GOLD STANDARD SCIENCE at the CDC, which was an absolute disaster focused on ‘mandates’ under Sleepy Joe,” when Schwartz is the QUEEN of mandating vaccines…
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4 hours ago · 69 likes · 29 comments · Aaron Siri