MasterPeace® By Human Consciousness Support Substack

What Is Vaccine Shedding?

People have been quietly comparing notes since 2021: “Why do I feel off after being around someone who just got the shot?” For some, it’s a headache that wasn’t there before. For others, it’s fatigue, sinus irritation, a rash, palpitations, or menstrual cycle changes that arrive with eerie timing—sometimes repeatedly, sometimes predictably, and sometim…