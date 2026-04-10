THE MEDICAL & PHARMAKIA INDUSTRIES ARE THERE TO OUTRIGHT KILL YOU OR ASSIST YOU IN KILLING YOURSELF-MEDICAL OATH? "DO NO HARM"...THEY DIDN'T GET THE MEMO...
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...
Theo’s Newsletter , Фёдор Бурден
Suicide Should Not Be a Government Service
Read more
5 hours ago · 1 like · Theo Burden, Фёдор Бурден
MasterPeace® By Human Consciousness Support Substack
What Is Vaccine Shedding?
People have been quietly comparing notes since 2021: “Why do I feel off after being around someone who just got the shot?” For some, it’s a headache that wasn’t there before. For others, it’s fatigue, sinus irritation, a rash, palpitations, or menstrual cycle changes that arrive with eerie timing—sometimes repeatedly, sometimes predictably, and sometim…
Read more
5 hours ago · 7 likes · Human Consciousness Support
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
The Deception Manifesto: How the Pandemic Script Became the Blueprint for Global Control
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH…
Listen now
5 hours ago · 56 likes · 6 comments · Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Egberto Off The Record
Healthcare Crisis Uncovered: TikTok Story, Medicaid Denials & Texas Political Fight
Read more
4 hours ago · 6 likes
The MAHA Report
Secretary Kennedy Takes Health Tour to Arizona Indian Country
For the second time since being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared at the annual Tribal Self-Governance Conference. Following his 15-minute-long keynote address to a packed conference hall of 1,400 attendees on April 8 in Chandler, AZ, at the Gila River Indian Community’s Wild Horse Pass Resort and Casino…
Read more
3 hours ago · 228 likes · 4 comments · Anne Keala Kelly
Easter Egg ‘Ceasefire’, Weaponized Bugs & Air Vaxxines: All Part of the Pedovore Playbook
I'd Rather Be Writing
How Often Is Erectile Dysfunction Medication Abused to Facilitate Child Rape?
Every now and then you get a glimpse of a piece of evidence that suggests a larger conspiracy. In the era of the Epstein files, we can no longer afford to shrug our shoulders and look the other way…
Read more
3 hours ago · 22 likes · 9 comments · Walter Rhein