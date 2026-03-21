THE MEDICA INDUSTRY...THERE IS NOTHING MEDICAL ABOUT IT...IT'S A DEPOPULATION WEAPON...STAY ON THE EPSTEIN FILESAlicia LutzMar 21, 202623SharePfizer’s former chief toxicologist accuses pharma, authorities and doctors | Dr. Sterz in interview The DefenderCDC to Consider New ICD-10 Medical Code for COVID Vaccine InjuriesRead more5 hours ago · 14 likes · 2 comments · The DefenderBig League PoliticsDoctor Who Defied the System Now at Center of Ongoing Medical DebateIn the spring of 2020, Dr. Peter McCullough sat across from patients who were terrified…Read more7 hours ago · 40 likes · Big League PoliticsThe DefenderFlorida Pediatrician Used to Tow the ‘Party Line’ on Vaccines. Then He Started Listening to ParentsRead more15 hours ago · 31 likes · 2 comments · The Defender23Share