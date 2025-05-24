‘THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT’ ’FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED’ USA INC. IS STARTING TO PLAY HARDBALL ON WHISTLEBLOWING AMERICANS …SOMEBODY MY ASS CANDACE…THE CORPORATION AND NETANYAHU ARE BEHIND IT. THEY WANT YOU TO SHUT THE F UP!

The government, excuse me, the ‘private for profit’, ‘foreign-owned & controlled’ USA INCORPORATED claimed for years that Jeffrey Epstein offed himself in his prison cell despite being under watch by armed security. Naturally, no one believed this narrative. However, now, the President, Donald Trump, excuse me. the CEO of the ‘private for profit’, ‘foreign-owned & controlled’ USA INCORPORATED‘s FBI Director Kash Patel has come out in support of this claim. Patel claims that the entire Epstein file makes this clear. Could there be video evidence of this? And if so, why was it hidden? BlazeTV Host Sara Gonzales is joined by Blaze Media contributor Matthew Marsden and Breanna Morello, Host of "The Breanna Morello Show,” to discuss.