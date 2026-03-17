THE MASSIVE BLATANT CORRUPTION FROM ELECTED LEADERS OF THE PRIVATE-FOR-PROFIT...ISRAEL OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INC. GUILTY OF TREASON...ALL OF THEM...
DON'T STOP WITH THE EPSTEIN FILES...WE ARE WORKING IT
BREAKING: Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s Iran War Messaging With Hilarious “Panel” of Trumps
BREAKING: Jared Kushner Accused of Seeking $5 Billion From Middle East Governments While Serving as Envoy
BREAKING: EU REJECTS Trump’s Plea for Help in Iran War — “This Is Not Europe’s War”
BREAKING: Federal Judge TORCHES RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Shakeup and Shuts Down Advisory Panel
BREAKING: Thomas Massie goes nuclear on Congress
The Kentucky Republican congressman gave a strong, direct speech on the House floor today, warning Senate Republicans not to weaken or stop the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Massie criticized any senator who tries to “mess up this bill,” saying: “If you are helping to do that in the Senate, you are part of the cover-up we’re trying to uncover.”
He continued with a strong critique, saying, “I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors gets embarrassed for going to Rape Island.
That’s what they deserve. In fact, a lot of them should be behind bars. Some will be embarrassed, but others need to go to prison, and the survivors know that.”
Massie didn’t stop there.
He ended with a strong statement: “How will we know if this bill works? We’ll know when rich men are taken into custody, walking to jail in handcuffs. Until then, this is still a cover-up.”
This is Massie at his most driven: calling out elite protection networks, billionaire supporters, and any senator who helps shield them from full transparency.
With the Epstein scandal growing — including unedited videos of minors, survivor-led lists of names, tips about the Zorro Ranch murder, and the fall of politicians, business leaders, and event hosts — Massie’s anger reflects the frustration that the powerful are still being protected.