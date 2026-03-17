The Kentucky Republican congressman gave a strong, direct speech on the House floor today, warning Senate Republicans not to weaken or stop the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Massie criticized any senator who tries to “mess up this bill,” saying: “If you are helping to do that in the Senate, you are part of the cover-up we’re trying to uncover.”

He continued with a strong critique, saying, “I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors gets embarrassed for going to Rape Island.

That’s what they deserve. In fact, a lot of them should be behind bars. Some will be embarrassed, but others need to go to prison, and the survivors know that.”

Massie didn’t stop there.

He ended with a strong statement: “How will we know if this bill works? We’ll know when rich men are taken into custody, walking to jail in handcuffs. Until then, this is still a cover-up.”