An EU court has ruled that the European Commission violated transparency rules by failing to grant access to text messages between Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of pharma giant Pfizer.

Ursula von der Leyen faces a verdict in the 'Pfizergate' scandal on Wednesday morning. No matter what it will be and how appalled MEPs and NGOs will react, she will most likely emerge relatively unscathed.

InfoCuria—Case-law

JUDGMENT OF THE GENERAL COURT (Grand Chamber)

14 May 2025 (*) ( Access to documents – Regulation (EC) No 1049/2001 – Documents relating to the text messages exchanged between the President of the Commission and the chief executive officer of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer – Refusal to grant access – Presumption of veracity attached to the declaration of non-possession of documents – Lack of plausible explanations making it possible to determine the reasons for the non-existence or non-possession – Retention of documents – Principle of good administration ) In Case T‑36/23, Matina Stevi, residing in Brussels (Belgium), The New York Times Company, established in New York, New York (United States), represented by B. Kloostra and P.-J. Schüller, lawyers, applicants, v European Commission, represented by P. Stancanelli, A. Spina and M. Burón Pérez, acting as Agents, defendant,

