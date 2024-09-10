AMERICA...

EVERYTHING THAT IS HAPPENING DOES NOT HAVE TO CONTINUE. IF ENOUGH OF US REPENT AND LOSE THE "FEAR” THE PARALYZING FEAR THAT IS MAKING US COWARDS, WE CAN UNITE OUR COMMUNITIES AND SHARE IDEAS THAT LET US COME UP WITH PLANS, TO SUCCESSFULLY BEGIN FIGHTING BACK, STARTING WITH REMOVING THE TREASONOUS POLITICIANS, WHO ARE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE!!!

LETS BE CLEAR…THE BIBLE DOES NOT TELL US TO SIT AND DO NOTHING WHILE OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS ARE BEING KILLED WITH EVERY PASSING DAY…

HE WILL HEAL OUR LAND…HE HAS PROMISED. STOP DRINKING THE BIBLE “END TIMES” KOOL-AIDE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. TIME TO GROW SOME BALLS AMERICA. THIS SHIT WON'T STOP UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE STOP IT! THATS A FACT!!!! START PAYING ATTENTION TO THE BIBLE VERSES THAT GIVE YOU STRENGTH...NOT THE ONES THAT KEEP YOU COWARDS...____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2 Chronicles 7:14

"if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land".



Deuteronomy 20- 1-4:

1 " When you go to war against your enemies and see horses and chariots and an army greater than yours, do not be afraid of them, because the LORD your God, who brought you up out of Egypt, will be with you. 2 When you are about to go into battle, the priest shall come forward and address the army. 3 He shall say: "Hear, O, Lord my God, today you are going into battle against your enemies. Do not be fainthearted or afraid; do not be terrified or give way to panic before them. 4 For the LORD your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory."



DO NOT BE COWARDS...THEY ARE HURTING OUR PEOPLE!



We are expected to Repent...and Fight Back against the satanic EVIL swallowing the world, for HIS NAMESAKE. That's when He enters the fray !!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOG7g7HeTPJC