Karen Bracken

Plot to Euthanize Millions/Dr. Delbert Blair/Dr. Robert Yoho/JD Vance/Leaked CIA Docs/The Authentication Layer

BREAKING: Doctors Warn About Plot to Euthanize MILLIONS OF MENTALLY ILL - what I am about to say is not conjecture…..it is fact…..Canada’s socialized medicine costs are out of control and their plan to reduce costs was to create MAiD. MAiD has never been about helping people when they were about to cross over to eternity. It has ALWAYS been about redu…