THE MANUFACTURED LIE THAT IS THE MEDICAL & PHARMAKIA INDUSTRIERS...
Our Greater Destiny Blog
Use your body to complete what the brain cannot
Outer world follows inner world…
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4 days ago · 1 like · Doreen
Dana Parish@danaparish
@tedlieu There was actually a significant rise in cardiac arrests following the rollout of mRNA in men under 40.
7:38 PM · Mar 31, 2026 · 29.1K Views
25 Replies · 199 Reposts · 709 Likes
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Eccentrik’s Substack
Injection Passports Are Quietly Returning...
It was one of the most ludicrous, draconian, brainless periods in human history, and by and large, people either try to forget it by suppressing its memory, or they actually have forgotten it - by some modern marvel of sophisticated brainwashing and/or “mRNA”-induced neurochemical sludge…
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4 days ago · 14 likes · 10 comments · Eccentrik
Independent Medical Alliance
Lost Signals: New Study Shows How VAERS Buries Vaccine Harm
America’s vaccine safety system already catches only a fraction of the harm that occurs. That much has been known for years. VAERS is a passive reporting system, and most adverse events are never reported at all…
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5 days ago · 193 likes · 35 comments · Independent Medical Alliance and Jessica Rose
MD REPORTS
Is your child getting the HPV vaccine at school this year?
Across much of the world, the HPV vaccine is delivered through school-based programmes to children aged 11 to 13…
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5 days ago · 47 likes · 13 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Karen Bracken
Plot to Euthanize Millions/Dr. Delbert Blair/Dr. Robert Yoho/JD Vance/Leaked CIA Docs/The Authentication Layer
BREAKING: Doctors Warn About Plot to Euthanize MILLIONS OF MENTALLY ILL - what I am about to say is not conjecture…..it is fact…..Canada’s socialized medicine costs are out of control and their plan to reduce costs was to create MAiD. MAiD has never been about helping people when they were about to cross over to eternity. It has ALWAYS been about redu…
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4 days ago · 11 likes · 5 comments · Karen Bracken