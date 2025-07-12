PEOPLE FALLING FOR IT HOOK, LINE & SINKER

Governors don’t make laws.

Presidents don’t make laws.

Health officers don’t make laws.

Reason #1: People gave up personal responsibility.

Reason #2: People are addicted to the news.

Reason #3: People cling to negativity.

Reason #4: People are weak in their faith.

Liberty Will Not Come From the Ballot Box—Do You Need More Evidence That Politics Won't Save You? Only You Can Save Yourself.

We must claim our own sovereignty, take our power back, and begin building parallel systems while we still have time. If you want to learn more about Exit and Build, please watch my presentation I shared a few weeks ago in Portland, Oregon.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein??"

https://theconsciousresistance.com/stop-talking-epstein/