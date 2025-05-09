THE JUDGE...CELENTE & SETH HOLEHOUSE...
Man in America
EXPOSED: How Militaries Worldwide Are Engineering DEPOPULATION w/ Todd Callender
In this explosive interview, attorney Todd Callender joins me to expose the chilling truth behind the global depopulation agenda. We dig deep into evidence that militaries around the world are orchestrating covert operations designed to reduce populations—through biowarfare, experimental injections, and psychological manipulation. What’s the real endgam…
Listen now
a day ago · 21 likes · Man in America