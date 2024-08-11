One cannot change reality by changing the words you use to describe reality. Look beneath the rhetoric, and glimpse the truth. Do you really think you can elect into office anyone you want? When's the last time "we" elected a President who WASN'T one of the two choices given by the Republican and Democratic establishments?

If you think we get to keep what we earn, I want to hear you say that on April 15th. You can see differences and lies in the video, but you still can't see the lies you've been told all of your lives.