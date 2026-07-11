A Chabadnik (plural: Chabadniks or Chabadnikim) is an adherent, member, or follower of Chabad-Lubavitch , a prominent global Hasidic movement within Orthodox Judaism. The suffix “-nik” is a Yiddish and Slavic diminutive often used to denote a person associated with a specific group or cause.

The term comes from Chabad, which is an acronym for three Hebrew words representing intellectual faculties:]

Chochmah (Wisdom)

Binah (Understanding)

Da’at (Knowledge)

The movement emphasizes the importance of studying, understanding, and internalizing Jewish mysticism and philosophy to guide one’s emotions and actions. Here are a few key characteristics of a Chabadnik: