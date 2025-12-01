PharmaFiles by Aussie17

The Jab That Keeps on Giving...300% Increase in ALS(Motor Neuron Disease) Drug sales reveals Singapore's Hidden Health Horror Story!

A big part of my job back in Big Pharma (for those who don’t know, I worked in three of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies, plus one in the top 20) was spinning a good story around sales numbers for the bosses. Nail the narrative, and you’re golden for another year. Botch it, and you’re packing your desk. I’ve been knee-deep in drug sales data for close…