THE INVISIBLE PRISON WE ARE CHOOSING TO STAY & LIVE IN...
"IT'S A BIG CLUB...& WE AIN'T IN IT."
My IDEA: All politicians should be MANDATED to have a resume of everything they do online for voters to inspect. IT SHOULD INCLUDE all of the following as a Political Resume to level the playing field for voters.
_ Their Highschool classes and grades.
_ Their College Classes and grades.
_ All their major term papers and reports they have written.
_ All their training & military they have had.
_ List of all jobs they have held.
_ List of all volunteer jobs they’ve done.
_ List of all memberships, committees, Boards, Clubs & Org’s they have taken part of.
_ List of who they donate to.
_ List of who donates of sends gifts to them.
_ List of all investments.
_ List of all Bills & Laws they have written.
_ List of all their voting records.
_ Copy of all their tax returns for the past 10 years.
......PLUS...... all resumes should be in a fixed format making it easier for us to compare them.
David Icke returns for a powerful discussion about perception, awareness, and human freedom. In this conversation with Jean Nolan, we examine how reality is constructed, how institutions shape belief, how fear becomes a behavioral mechanism, and how consciousness can override external programming.