My IDEA: All politicians should be MANDATED to have a resume of everything they do online for voters to inspect. IT SHOULD INCLUDE all of the following as a Political Resume to level the playing field for voters.

_ Their Highschool classes and grades.

_ Their College Classes and grades.

_ All their major term papers and reports they have written.

_ All their training & military they have had.

_ List of all jobs they have held.

_ List of all volunteer jobs they’ve done.

_ List of all memberships, committees, Boards, Clubs & Org’s they have taken part of.

_ List of who they donate to.

_ List of who donates of sends gifts to them.

_ List of all investments.

_ List of all Bills & Laws they have written.

_ List of all their voting records.

_ Copy of all their tax returns for the past 10 years.

......PLUS...... all resumes should be in a fixed format making it easier for us to compare them.

