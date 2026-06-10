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Paulo Kirk
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Human stains can be little M millionaires: Get down to ground-truthing, Alicia. It's not always the big picture, but the local one. Working us to death, brown recluse spider bites, sacking $17 hourly employees on a complaint.....

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/another-this-is-your-life-sucker

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