THE HUMAN SCUM OF THE EARTH LIVES…
THEY ARE RUNNING OUR NATION INTO THE ABYSS!!! STAY ON THOSE FILES..
https://rumble.com/v7b29mm-america-has-a-treason-problem-maryam-henein.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f
THE HUMAN SCUM OF THE EARTH LIVES…
This vicious cycle is unsustainable and politically unstable. In our video this week, we explore how to break this cycle and build a system that works for everyone, not just the super-rich.
[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.
Human stains can be little M millionaires: Get down to ground-truthing, Alicia. It's not always the big picture, but the local one. Working us to death, brown recluse spider bites, sacking $17 hourly employees on a complaint.....
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/another-this-is-your-life-sucker