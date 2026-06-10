https://rumble.com/v7b29mm-america-has-a-treason-problem-maryam-henein.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f

THE HUMAN SCUM OF THE EARTH LIVES…

This vicious cycle is unsustainable and politically unstable. In our video this week, we explore how to break this cycle and build a system that works for everyone, not just the super-rich.

[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.