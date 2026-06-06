THE HORRORS THE SATANIC DRIVEN ISRAELI IDF & TRUMPS MURDERING ARMY ARE INFLICTING ON HUMANITY IS COMPLETELY & UTTERLY INDEFENSIBLE!!
STAY ON THE FILES
The Grayzone
Soros’ OSF helped stir Indonesian rebellion, leaks reveal
Leaked documents reviewed by The Grayzone expose how the Soros-run Open Society Foundations plotted to “prevent the continuation” of Indonesia’s elected government by bankrolling opposition media, youth activists groups and lawfare operations to remove President Prabowo Subianto…
Read more
3 days ago · 80 likes · 2 comments · The Grayzone and Kit Klarenberg
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack
'Henry Nowak': Classic Race-Bait Drill From MI5
We revert to our tried and tested formula when demolishing the latest drivel from the JewK Psyop Industrial Complex: needless to say the Henry Nowak (no wh…
Read more
3 days ago · 50 likes · 19 comments · Gemma O’Doherty
Tracy Treloar
The World in the next 3 Years. - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix-xBhXJfmI
Link in comments…
Listen now
2 days ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
Tracy Treloar
The World in the next 3 Years. - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix-xBhXJfmI
Link in comments…
Listen now
2 days ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
The Bulwark
Amy Walter: Everyone is on the Take
Summer’s here, and Sarah’s taking a break from primary election coverage to take stock of the national political landscape. We haven’t talked to swing voters in a little while about the overall state of the country, and it’s becoming clear that the war in Iran is overshadowing, well, everything. Plus: The post-redistricting U.S. House math for Democrats, and a local issue bubbling up all over the country that explains a LOT about why Americans are so disillusioned…
Listen now
3 days ago · 103 likes · 11 comments · Sarah Longwell and Amy Walter