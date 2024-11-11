Produced by Barack and Big Mike Chewbacca Obama, “Leave the World Behind” is about the complete collapse of America from within. Through symbolism, the movie actually wants us to think that America deserves that collapse.

Here’s a look at the movie and the disturbing messages it conceals. America Deserved It The most terrifying aspect of the movie is that it reveals the core philosophy of the Obamas and the entire system they represent.

Through symbolism, the movie makes one message clear: America deserves it. The Sanfords witness an oil tanker crashing on the beach. The name of the ship – White Lion – is highly symbolic. At one point, Amanda Sandford goes on a diatribe about how America is bad (instead of looking for her missing child).

“We f*cked every living thing on this planet over and think it’ll be fine because we use paper straws and order free-range chicken. The sick thing is, I think deep down we know we’re not fooling anyone. I think we know we’re living a lie. An agreed upon mass delusion to help us ignore and keep ignoring how awful we really are.”

The White Lion was an English privateer operating under a Dutch letter of marque which brought the first Africans to the English colony of Virginia in 1619, a year before the arrival of the Mayflower in New England. Though the African captives were sold as indentured servants, the event is regarded as the start of African slavery in the colonial history of the United States. So the White Lion was the first ship that brought slaves to America.

It happened in 1619 and marked the beginning of the country’s sinful history. There are other hints to this fateful year in the movie. https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/the-hidden-symbolism-in-leave-the-world-behind-a-disturbing-movie-produced-by-the-obamas/

Leave the World Behind is a movie scripted and produced by Barack Obama the premise of Amanda and Clay's aspirational vacation with their teenage children is interrupted by the arrival of a middle-aged man and his daughter who own the holiday home and who have fled an unprecedented blackout in the city.

When the internet, television, and radio stop working, as does the landline, they have no way of finding out what is happening. As strange sonic booms shatter the peace of the countryside, and animals start to migrate in strange ways, the physical and mental health of the families begins to disintegrate.

The renters are upscale and White; the owners are upscale and Black. The issues of race clash and become distractions to the more alarming things are happening all around them.

Source: MinutesOfHorror