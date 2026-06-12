THE GREATEST THREAT TO AMERICA IS COWARDICE OF TOO MANY AMERICANS & COMPLACENCY WITH THE USA INC/ISRAELI TYRANNY INFLICTED ON OUR PEOPLE...
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Mockler HQ
ICE Leader's Chilling Message gets Exposed
I will continue to fight Trump’s army of Neoconservatives, and you won’t see me back down. If you appreciate me bringing the questions that matter to you and your family to the national stage, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you…
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10 hours ago · 1224 likes · 161 comments · Adam Mockler
Tracy Treloar
Kabbalah Secrets Christians Need to Know — Part 4: Science & Artificial Intelligence - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=15l8ByU89bw&pp=0gcJCToLAYcqIYzv
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10 hours ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar
EuroYankee on Substack
The Myth of “Judeo-Christian Values”
I have written extensively about the various myths surrounding Israel that we in the West — and especially in the United States — have been spoon-fed over the past 80 years. For example, in my article, “Has Israel Lost its Right to Exist?” I wrote about the truths I have learned that refute what we have traditionally been propagandised to believe about …
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12 hours ago · 16 likes · 2 comments · EuroYankee