EuroYankee on Substack

The Myth of “Judeo-Christian Values”

I have written extensively about the various myths surrounding Israel that we in the West — and especially in the United States — have been spoon-fed over the past 80 years. For example, in my article, “Has Israel Lost its Right to Exist?” I wrote about the truths I have learned that refute what we have traditionally been propagandised to believe about …