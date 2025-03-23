'THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH'-TRUMP & ALL THE REST OF THEM...PERFORMING LIKE TRAINED SEALS...IN THE RINGLING BROS. BARNUM & BAILEY CIRCUS...
Caitlin’s Newsletter
Israel Exists Simultaneously As The Perpetual Aggressor And The Perpetual Victim
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley…
Read more
2 hours ago · 64 likes · 14 comments · Caitlin Johnstone
It Has to Be Said.
It Has to Be Read. • The Tech Coup: How to Save Democracy from Silicon Valley by Marietje Schaake
I hope you enjoy my Conversation with Marietje Schaake, exploring her work and the themes of her book, The Tech Coup: How to Save Democracy from Silicon Valley…
Listen now
2 days ago · 24 likes · Frank Schaeffer
It Has to Be Said.
DISHONORABLE.
It Has to Be Said. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Listen now
25 days ago · 86 likes · 14 comments · Frank Schaeffer
J.F.K. Made the most profound “exposure of evil” statements of any President! The root cause of evil on this planet was being exposed and it retaliated. The “files” do little to connect the dots of who, what, when where to explain or contain the assassination. I do know the lone gunman is a pathetic lie and I know Oswald was a CIA “patsy”, his shot was nowhere near accurate. His gun was a piece of junk. He had no time to fire twice.