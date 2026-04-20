Uncensored

WHAT DOES "THE RULE OF LAW" MEAN?

Lately, I have been seeing and hearing this “RULE OF LAW” phrase everywhere. Sometimes it is distorted into “rules based order” or something similar like the “rules-based international order;” at other times the “international order” or “rules-based system;” or occasionally the “rules-based international system,” but now we may add “international law-b…