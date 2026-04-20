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Maxims of law are established, fundamental principles or propositions, often phrased in Latin, that serve as foundational guides for legal reasoning, interpretation, and fairness. They act as "conclusions of reason," representing universally admitted truths that help judges and lawyers apply the law and determine equity in specific cases. These maxims are crucial in cases of disputed liability and in guiding the court’s rationale toward a fair judgment.
Common Examples of Legal Maxims:
Ignorantia juris non excusat: Ignorance of the law is no excuse.
Volenti non fit injuria: To a willing person, no injury is done (a person who consents to a risk cannot sue for damages).
Actus non facit reum nisi mens sit rea: The act does not make a person guilty unless the mind is also guilty.
Caveat emptor: Let the buyer beware.
Ubi jus ibi remedium: Where there is a right, there is a remedy.