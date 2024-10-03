Erik, awesome post. Connecting a ton of dots... That said, I believe it's even worse than you presented. First we know that through several different laws the Legislative branch is complicit to crimes to a point if all were held to justice, most likely not even a handful would remain. We know the Justice department is complicit along with the 3 letter agencies. The executive is controlled by an illegitimate treasonous criminal.

What is the remedy for all 3 branches of the government being corrupt? A Vote??? A Vote in a corrupt system where criminals know they won't hang for their crimes if their guy wins. Yet if the other guy wins it's certain death!!!

I believe that there are actually a couple options that may happen. Either 1, Trump wins outright overwhelmingly. He then puts things in place to hand out the justice. 2. Harris steals the vote, (the vote isn't near close as the polls state, the X poll of 6 million people had 75% for trump 22% Harris 3% others. I believe that is the reality across the nation.) If they give it to Harris, there are a couple of options. First she is declared not legally able to be President because neither of her parents were U.S. Citizens. Second, the people who support Trump which is 3/4 of the country. Rise up and reclaim our sovereignty. Basically creating a civil war. (with all the terrorist cells that have crossed the border it could get real interesting. Yet it would not end pretty.)

This doesn't even address a transfer of power should Trump win. Are criminals who attempt to assassinate a president going to allow a smooth transfer of power if they loose? Heck No!!! So, with all that said I see one of two options. The Supreme Court takes the Brunson Brothers option and declares congress complicit and removes them all from office. Probably the least kinetic option. If they don't use that option I feel "The Military is the only way." The military takes over power through a devolution or continuity of government option, possibly with a shut down of communications networks for a short period of time to keep the peace.. No matter what happens we are all so blessed to be alive during these historic times... Hold on tight, only a hand full of weeks until the election. The roller coaster crested the peak and is heading down at almost freefall speeds headed to the loop de loops and corkscrew.

Regardless of what happens keep calm so you make good decisions. Walk you day in Love, God is Love, when you walk your day in Love you put on the Full Armor of God!!! God gives you a calm confidence that fear cannot penetrate. This allows you to make good decisions with divine guidance... Peace...

