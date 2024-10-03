They need helicopters. If you know someone that has one reach out to them please. The government is killing people. They hate us. This was weather warfare. The are warring against us. If it’s not abundantly clear, the administration wants to get rid of you from the area. It’s a takeover.

What is in the ground? Lithium. There were mining operations in around the flooded areas that Elon Musk and other wanted that people were fighting against. Lithium mines. Gaston county was flooded.

That is were the mine was supposed to go. The people were fighting it. This is weather warfare. This is according to plan. Don't think so? Check it out. Here is a list of 100 US Patents Related to Weather Modification: https://zerogeoengineering.com/2021/list-of-100-us-patents-related-to-weather-modification/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rocbWx5huOno/?list=notifications&randomize=false