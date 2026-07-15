THE GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE SADLY CONTINUES...STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJul 15, 202633ShareMichel ChossudovskyVideo: Genocide in Palestine[This video by Laala Bechetoula and Prof Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here…Read more8 hours ago · 13 likes · 3 comments · Michel ChossudovskyClick here to watch the video in English.Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.Tee AshbyTHE THOUSAND-DAY SLAUGHTER: HOW ISRAEL PERFECTED GENOCIDE AND AMERICA PAID THE BILLSeventy-three thousand dead. One hundred seventy-three thousand wounded. Nine thousand five hundred more buried in rubble, still waiting for hands that will never come…Read more9 hours ago · 29 likes · 9 comments · Tee AshbyHOW IS THIS EVER OKAY? ANYWHERE?33Share