Israel resumes lower-level killing after mass violence Sunday; Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff visit Israel for ceasefire talks; embattled socialist party ousted in Bolivia
Israel kills several Palestinians in Gaza City after claiming to begin “the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” following a wave of attacks on Sunday that killed dozens. Khalil al-Hayya leads Hamas delegation in Cairo. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff visit Israel for ceasefire talks. Israeli warplanes carry out three airstrikes in southern Lebanon. On…
Read more
an hour ago · 31 likes · 1 comment · Drop Site News