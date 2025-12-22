The Wise Wolf

You Are Celebrating a Death Cult and Have No Idea: The True Origins of 'Christmas'

Christmas morning in America looks like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. The kids are already awake at six, dragging their bleary-eyed parents down the stairs to the living room where a mountain of wrapped presents sits beneath a glowing evergreen tree. Dad pours coffee while Mom pulls out her phone to capture the chaos of shredded wrapping paper and squealing children. The tree stands sentinel in the corner, draped in twinkling lights, and at its peak, a golden angel spreads her wings over the whole scene like a benediction. This is the most wonderful time of the year. This is what wholesome looks like. This is, we are told, a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ…