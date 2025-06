THIS BASTARD SHOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY FOR PLAYING GAMES -HE IS SPEWING WORD SALAD OUT OF HIS FAT TRAP!

THE FEAR MONGERING FROM ALL THESE BASTARDS IS OFF THE CHARTS!

UNBELIEVABLE NARCISISM WHILE PUTTING AMERICA IN HARM’S WAY. WHAT COMMANDER IN CHIEF? HE IS A SELF-SERVING/ENRICHING CEO OF USA INC.