In a 1967 statute, Congress consented in advance to certain gifts from foreign states. (Illustration by The Free Press; images via Getty)

Jed Rubenfeld is a professor of constitutional law at Yale Law School, a free speech lawyer, and host of the Straight Down the Middle podcast. He is the author of five books, including the million-copy bestselling novel The Interpretation of Murder, and his work has been translated into over thirty languages.

“It’s a Terrible Idea, but Trump Probably Can Accept a Free Jet from Qatar—The Emoluments Clause doesn’t stop the president from getting a new ‘palace in the sky,’ as long as Congress goes along with it.” By Jed Rubenfeld

05.14.25 — U.S. Politics

