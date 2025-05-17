In a 1967 statute, Congress consented in advance to certain gifts from foreign states. (Illustration by The Free Press; images via Getty)
Jed Rubenfeld is a professor of constitutional law at Yale Law School, a free speech lawyer, and host of the Straight Down the Middle podcast. He is the author of five books, including the million-copy bestselling novel The Interpretation of Murder, and his work has been translated into over thirty languages.
“It’s a Terrible Idea, but Trump Probably Can Accept a Free Jet from Qatar—The Emoluments Clause doesn’t stop the president from getting a new ‘palace in the sky,’ as long as Congress goes along with it.” By Jed Rubenfeld
05.14.25 — U.S. Politics
Trump’s Serenity Prayer in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump signed a $1.2 trillion deal with Qatar in Doha on Wednesday. The agreement includes a record-breaking $96 billion order for Boeing and GE Aerospace to supply up to 210 aircraft to Qatar Airways.
U.S. officials are looking into whether some Chinese-made products that are essential to America’s renewable energy infrastructure could be used by Beijing to damage the power grid. Reuters reported Wednesday that an unknown number of batteries and power inverters had “undocumented communication devices, including cellular radios” embedded within them.
Trump sat down with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the erstwhile leader of an Islamist militant group that took control of the country last year, in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. According to the White House, Trump urged al-Sharaa to sign the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel, expel terrorists, and help prevent an ISIS resurgence. Earlier this week, Trump announced he would lift sanctions on Syria and its new government “to give them a chance at greatness.”