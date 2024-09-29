Meet Elon Musk, Technocratic Huckster ——————The Corbett Report

Elon Musk is back in the headlines again (not that he ever really went away). He's going to save free speech on Twitter (honest)! He's going to end the war on Ukraine (that he supported with Starlink)! He's going to give Taiwan to the Chinese (and not just because of Tesla's Shanghai factory)!

Yes, Elon Musk is a WEF Young Global Leader and a self-promoting charlatan who would have amounted to absolutely nothing without unrelenting support from the government and his globalist pals, and he is the next white hat saviour that is being set up to mislead the masses with their next hopium fix.

But as James peels back the layers of this technocratic huckster, you'll find that it's even worse than that. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Elon Musk Is An Idiot and So is Zuck and Sam Bankman Freed: Tech CEOs aren't geniuses, and here's the proof. Subscribe to Factually: http://link.chtbl.com/factuall y

How Elon Musk Got Rich: The $230 Billion Myth | The Class Room ft. Second Thought—HE IS A LIAR

Elon Musk spent decades building something big: himself. Musk managed to sell the world on a persona: the visionary genius billionaire working his hardest to save the the world. And it’s worked: the myth of Elon Musk has made him a lot of money. But what did it cost to get him there? And what does it mean that the richest man in the world build that wealth purely on an image of himself? We took a deep look into Musk’s entire career: court documents, SEC filings, and interviews to break down the story Elon tells about himself and how he leveraged it to accumulate wealth and power.

Visit any online forum discussing Musk and you'll see a steady stream of people calling Musk a genius and a visionary. On the other side you'll see the more-informed people questioning the man's stability and sanity. So we decided to tackle the topic in this video using online psychopathy testing to determine: Is Musk a genius or a madman? Spoiler alert: he's certainly no genius. Support CSS future content through Patreon: www.Patreon.com/thecommonsenseskeptic

The Myth Of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is one of the most powerful people in the world right now. He is the richest human on the planet. A willingness to publicly engage and huge entrepreneurial success has created a billionaire celebrity, with fans and detractors alike. Here, in brief, is at least some of his story- and myth.

Elon Musk: The World's Smartest Idiot | Just Some Geezer [RE UPLOAD]:

The Problem With Elon Musk: The Billionaire Who’s Not Like Other Billionaires

Is Elon Musk a net positive or negative for society? We spoke to people he’s worked with and researched his childhood, past business ventures like Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X (formerly known as Twitter), and what he’s currently working on to answer this question.

