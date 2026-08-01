The Fauci Show Means One Thing - The Ruling Group Is Winning and The Public Is Losing Again - my latest walk and talk explains what I mean by that statement. Click here to watch and listen, as I tour beautiful downtown Riga Latvia.

The Fauci Show - Don’t Take The Bait - by Sasha Latypova - Sasha sees the overall con job and the back-room shenanigans of the ruling group, like no other. Click here, as she clearly understands that nothing will ever happen to Dr. Fauci, as that’s the deal with “all insiders“ who organize the ongoing con for the public.

Come Meet Me and The Other Speakers In Person at Liberpulco in Serbia - click here to see who’s speaking in 2 weeks in Serbia. A great way for people in Europe to jump on a short flight, to meet some amazing people. Get around like minds and have good conversations. I’ll be doing a special talk on “Death Cult Mind Control and How Our Society Can Find Its Morality Again“. Use jasonchristoff at checkout to get 10% off your admission.

Homelessness Explodes in Canada- a LIVE report from Montreal Quebec - a large operation is now underway in most Western nations. That operation is simple. The existing population is set to be replaced by newcomers. Monetary incentives flood toward newcomers and monetary punishments drown existing residents. It’s happening in all Western nations, because there’s one big central corporate headquarters above government.