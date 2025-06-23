THE FAILURE THAT IS TRUMP
“Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER” – Defense Secretary Hegseth and General Caine Detail Highly Classified and Sophisticated Iran Operation
By Jordan Conradson…
2 hours ago · 1 like · Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Man in America
The MAGA Civil War: How Israel & Iran Are Being Used in a Deep-State Psyop
What’s behind the growing civil war inside MAGA? Loomer, Tucker, Bannon, Levin — the knives are out, and no one’s safe. In this episode, I dig into the real reasons for the infighting, the truth about Iran’s nuclear threat, and the shadowy money fueling influencers and podcasters. Is it all just chaos — or a coordinated psyop…
5 hours ago · 29 likes · 16 comments · Man in America
Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack
Trump Strikes Iran: Balfour’s Curse, Rothschild’s War & The Greater Israel
Via Steve Eyes himself…
an hour ago · 6 likes · 4 comments · Capt. Roy Harkness
Ian Brighthope's Substack
Hostages of War — The Price of Silence and the Currency of Moral Clarity
This morning I was sent a copy of the newspaper The Australian opinion articles (June 22–23, 2025). I felt I had to provide an opinion and compare the deceipt of war in the Middle East with the deceipt of the war against the people of the West within our own democracies…
8 minutes ago · 3 likes · Ian Brighthope