Trump's Hidden Moves and Debating Government as Modern Piracy - are Trump's hidden moves good or bad for the American people? Well, today we have a brand-new article and a brand-new interview (featuring Catherine Austin Fitts) that answers that exact question. Click here to read this brand-new article.

Mindhacked and Manipulated with Jason Christoff—If Someone Is Under Mind Control, What Do They Look Like and How Do They Behave? - Jason runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda and brainwashing. This information allows each graduate to review their own internal programming, which may be holding them back from expressing their full potential in life. If a graduate discovers that they carry self-destructive and self-abusive behaviors in their subconscious mind pathway, reprogramming options are explained and provided. With this knowledge, graduates of Jason's program have the capability to review the subconscious behaviors of their patients, clients etc, and reprogram in a similar fashion. In this new interview, I review what people under mind control look like and how they behave. I also discuss the cycles of all psychological operations, in the sense that the COVID psy-op is more or less now complete, while a brand-new psy-op has already begun. Click here to watch.