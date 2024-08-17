The European Union is Not a Country and neither is the United States. The European Union consists of 27 sovereign member nations that agreed to form a union for the mutual benefit of the financial elite in each of the member nations.

Similarly, the 50 States in America are members of a Union of sovereign states. The United States is not the name of a country, it is the name of the union of states.

Like a Chamber of Commerce, the European Union and the United States were created by sovereign entities.

The oligarchy of less than 1% of the people in America has tricked the people into believing that they are the subjects of a legitimate government.

The government of the United States is nothing more than an enormous crime syndicate and We the People are like sheep being sheared for the benefit of the financial elite.

The United Nations is another fraudulent organization, created by sovereign nations, and is controlled by powerful men with unrighteous agendas.

These facts have been hidden from the people so that governments around the world, can wield virtually unlimited power over their subjects.