Only a handful of aid trucks have begun to enter Gaza, where airstrikes continue. Photo credit: Saher Alghorra

Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday. Israeli tanks operate in Gaza, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel on 3 May 2025. Photo credit: Amir Cohen