THE EPSTEIN ENABLING CONNECTIONS
STAY ON THIS BITCH & THOSE BABY RAPING FILES...
She appears over 4,000 times in the Epstein files. She called him “baby.” She wanted his child. She co-built a surveillance company with an IDF intelligence chief. And somehow, almost nobody knows her name.
Note: This piece is based on documents released by the DOJ at justice.gov/epstein, court records, and public reporting. Emails and witness accounts cited below appear in those files. They have not been independently verified by Last Page First. We are reporting what the record contains — not making determinations of truth.
The Girl Who Doesn’t Exist—Nicole Junkermann…
I. THE RULE
A Name That Keeps Appearing
I have a rule I developed. When a name keeps appearing in documents that powerful people want buried, and virtually no one in mainstream media has written about it, that name deserves its own piece.
Not a paragraph. Not a mention. A full reckoning. Nicole Junkermann is one of those names, among many.
She’s in the Epstein files thousands of times yet if you said her name at a dinner party tonight everyone would probably stare at you blankly. That silence whether accidental or by design, is worth looking at. So, let me tell you what I found on Ms.Nicole Junkermann.
II. THE BACKGROUND
Two Identities, One Woman
She was born in Dusseldorf — records vary between 1975 and 1980 — educated first in Monaco, then at Harvard. She is multilingual, speaks five languages, and effortlessly moves through every room that money opens to her, or rather Epstein opened for her.
She presents herself as an international investor and entrepreneur. Her firm, NJF Capital, is based in Germany. Since her 2017 marriage to Count Ferdinando Maria Brachetti Peretti—heir to an Italian energy fortune—she has also operated publicly as Nicole Brachetti Peretti, primarily in the art world. Two names — two public identities, but what her polished website leaves out is just what the emails reveal.
The oldest published Epstein correspondence involving Junkermann dates to 2009, available through the House Oversight documents — but other evidence suggests they knew each other years before that, possibly even before his first conviction for the prostitution of minors.
III. THE EMAILS
Babies and Business
She called him “baby” and she asked him whether she should get breast surgery and who should perform it. She wrote to him about wanting to have his child. There are multiple emails where she references this directly, including one from June 2010 where she asks him outright where and whether they’d have a baby together.
According to the documents available through the file releases, she left a boyfriend to be closer to Epstein, to work for him, to be near him.
IV. THE FLIGHT
Paris to Birmingham, Alone
Epstein’s flight manifest is a document researchers have combed through for years. The Lolita Express is infamous — Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz, all the regulars we have heard about, but the flight patterns tell you things names alone do not.
Epstein had habits, many. He always flew with his entourage, or he flew someone to him. He almost never flew alone with a single passenger who wasn’t part of his immediate circle. There is one documented exception that stands out.
On August 31, 2002, Jeffrey Epstein and Nicole Junkermann flew alone together from Paris Le Bourget to Birmingham, UK. No entourage. No additional passengers. They returned two days later.
V. THE NETWORK
Palantir, the Rothschilds, and Larry Summers
Epstein arranged introductions for Junkermann to Bill Gates, Ehud Barak, and Ariana de Rothschild. He connected her to Larry Summers — who wrote her a letter of recommendation for Global Leaders — a network of elite figures across finance, government, and technology. What exactly she needed that letter for is again not specified in the files.